Lindus Health closes fruitful $55M series B to develop clinical trial tech platform

Following last year’s launches of several all-in-one CRO offerings, Lindus Health is starting 2025 strong by closing a $55 million series B fundraising round.

New investor Balderton Capital led the round, with participation from Visionaries Club and existing investors Creandum, Firstminute and Seedcamp, Lindus announced in a Jan. 22 release.

The London-based company plans to use the cash to go deeper into AI technology and further develop its eClinical platform, dubbed Citrus, according to the release.

The goal in advancing this tech is to optimize study design, automate central monitoring of data and allow for instant biostatistics, Lindus said. The company, which calls itself an “anti-CRO,” also plans to hire more staff in clinical operations and product development.

"The last 20 years have seen huge breakthroughs in fundamental scientific research, but this isn't impacting the general population because of the artificial bottleneck that clinical trials create," Lindus co-founder Michael Young said in the release. "We're fixing that with a new paradigm for running trials underpinned by technology. That doesn't just lead to faster trials, it changes the way companies can think about drug development going from waterfall big bets to agile research."

The "anti-CRO" launched in 2021 and has run 42 clinical trials, according to the release. The company closed an $18 million series A in August 2023. Last year, the company launched new end-to-end services for trials in metabolic disease, respiratory disease, women’s health and infectious disease, among others.

Lindus takes its name from 18th-century Scottish physician James Lind, who pioneered the use of citrus fruits to treat scurvy in what's considered to be the first modern clinical trial.