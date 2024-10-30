CRO Lindus Health launches 'all-in-one' service for women’s health clinical trials

Lindus Health is turning its experience with women’s health clinical trials into a new end-to-end CRO offering.

With its All-in-One Women's Health CRO solution, Lindus provides assistance with patient recruitment, digital management tools, site operation support and regulatory guidance to sponsors running trials for women’s health products, the company said in an Oct. 29 release.

For recruitment, Lindus leverages its relationships with primary care and women’s health practices, the company said. The CRO’s digital trial management platform, called Citrus, brings clinical trial management software, electronic data capture, eConsent forms and more into one place.

"Women have historically been underrepresented in clinical research, resulting in significant treatment disparities," Emma Ogburn, Ph.D., Lindus’ vice president of clinical operations, said in the release. "It's paramount that we help sponsors develop safe and reliable therapies for women by enrolling diverse, representative study populations while taking into account the unique aspects of their biology."

This unique biology includes hormone fluctuations and reproductive anatomy, Lindus said in its release. Women are known to be at greater risk for developing certain diseases such as breast cancer, osteoporosis and autoimmune disorders, according to the release.

Lindus built the new offering on the back of its history with women’s health trials. The firm has enrolled more than 2,500 patients in women's health clinical trials across the U.S., the U.K. and Europe, Lindus said.

The women’s health offering is the latest in a line of “all-in-one” services Lindus has launched, following services debuted earlier this year for metabolic diseases and respiratory diseases.