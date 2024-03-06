Lindus jumps on GLP-1 hype with 'all-in-one' CRO package for metabolic disease

Lindus Health has launched a so-called “all-in-one metabolic CRO” for running clinical trials on treatments for metabolic disease and diabetes, the company announced March 5.

The package of site services, clinical trial technology and CRO services will capitalize on booming interest in drug therapies for obesity and other metabolic conditions, according to Lindus.

“With the prevalence of metabolic disease growing on a global scale, and the massive uptick in research with the advent of GLP-1s, we want to use our unique expertise and capabilities to accelerate approvals of these essential therapies,” Emma Ogburn, vice president of clinical operations at Lindus, said in the press release.

The service package includes complete trial management and execution, patient enrollment tech and recruitment marketing, and site management. Clients will also get access to Lindus’ “Citrus” software for trial management. Besides diabetes and obesity drugs, indications covered by the service include hypothyroidism, PCOS, lactose intolerance, vitamin D deficiency and more.

This is the second recent rollout of an “all-in-one” trial management service package by Lindus. In February, the company announced it was launching the same type of offering for digital therapeutics, software interventions that come in the form of mobile apps, online platforms and wearables.