Lindus launches ‘all-in-one’ CRO for respiratory clinical trials

Lindus Health has developed another full-service CRO package for a specific therapeutic area, this time geared toward respiratory clinical trials.

In an April 2 release, the company announced the launch of its “all-in-one respiratory CRO,” which includes standard CRO services, site operations and tech for running clinical trials on treatments for a range of respiratory diseases including COPD, lung cancer and pulmonary hypertension. It also includes access to electronic health records in Lindus’ primary care network and the company’s proprietary clinical trial management system, dubbed “Citrus.”

Lindus runs clinical trials in the U.S., U.K. and Europe. On top of general CRO services, it now offers 10 therapeutic-area-specific CRO packages including the new one for respiratory trials. In early March, the company launched a CRO service for metabolic disease. Other areas include women’s health, dermatology, CNS conditions, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, medical devices, diagnostics and digital therapeutics, or DTx.