CRO Lindus Health launches latest 'all-in-one' service for infectious disease clinical trials

Lindus Health has gone all-in on all-in-one CRO offerings. Less than a month after launching its All-in-One Women's Health CRO solution, Lindus is at it again with an end-to-end package for infectious disease clinical trials.

The All-in-One Infectious Disease CRO solution provides Lindus’ recruitment and operational support and digital trial management platform Citrus, which brings clinical trial management software, electronic data capture, eConsent forms and more into one place, according to a Nov. 19 release.

Lindus says it can recruit diverse study populations at twice the speed of traditional CROs through recruitment strategies that include targeted digital outreach, collaborations with healthcare and community organizations and screening of electronic health records from a repository of more than 30 million patients.

"Infectious disease studies require swift and adaptable approaches for execution and recruitment to keep pace with evolving pathogens and public health needs," Lindus co-founder Meri Beckwith said in the release. "Speed of execution and access to real-time data are essential, while ensuring enrollment of diverse and representative patient populations."

Lindus has enrolled more than 5,000 patients in infectious disease studies across the U.S., the U.K. and Europe, the company said in the release.

In addition to last month’s women’s health offering, other packages in Lindus’ “all-in-one” line that debuted earlier this year cover metabolic diseases and respiratory diseases.