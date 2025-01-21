Advarra unveils digital solution for speeding study starts, tracking enrollment

Clinical research tech firm Advarra has unveiled a new digital solution meant to help speed up study starts and facilitate collaboration between trial sponsors and research sites.

The Maryland-based company’s new offering combines its recently enhanced Longboat patient portal platform with its study startup delivery program and single sign-on capabilities, according to a Jan. 21 release.

The solution’s two products, called Advarra Study Startup and Advarra Enroll, help guide researchers through the processes of activating sites and planning and tracking patient enrollment, Advarra said in the release.

The study service is provided to research sites by trial sponsors or CROs to help them collaborate on processes like feasibility assessments, document exchange, site training, milestone tracking and enrollment planning, according to the release.

Through Advarra’s platform, both sponsors and sites can see the entire study startup workflow using their own credentials, the company said, which is meant to reduce administrative burden.

"Study startup remains one of the most challenging aspects of clinical trials, and it takes time to progress through every milestone—from site identification and feasibility to ethics reviews, contract negotiations and site training," Ashley Davidson, vice president at Advarra, said in the release. “By automating workflows and integrating site activation processes such as regulatory submissions, document management, and training, we're reducing redundancies and saving valuable time.”