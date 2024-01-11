Fortrea, Veeva and Advarra in pact to streamline clinical trials

Fortrea, the CRO that spun out of Labcorp last year, is linking up with trial software provider Veeva Systems and regulatory review company Advarra to leverage their services in an effort to streamline clinical trials.

The trial trio are looking to ease the administrative burdens for studies, which typically involve multiple, complex technologies with limited interoperability that can impact their ability to focus on patients, the companies said in a Jan. 9 release. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

“We heard from our Site Advisory Board that the multitude of technologies used on a study is one of their greatest challenges,” Mark Morais, Fortrea’s chief operating officer and president of clinical services, said in the release. “Working with industry-leading partners and founding members, Veeva and Advarra, we’re taking action to remove complexities so we can address the pain points of sites and patients and make a difference.”

Under the agreement, Fortrea brings its process expertise, Veeva its clinical platform and Advarra’s its Longboat solution and institutional review board services. It means Fortrea trial sites will get access a simplified, cloud-based, sign-on experience as well as access to study technologies via a single dashboard.

“Extending our partnership with Fortrea to deliver Veeva Clinical Platform applications will meet the unique needs of patients, sites and sponsors while significantly improving study data quality and collaboration with sites,” Jim Reilly, vice president, Veeva Development Cloud Strategy, said in the release.