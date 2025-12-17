Lindus Health and Quotient team up to create one-stop shop for early to mid-stage trials

Clinical development accelerator Quotient Sciences and CRO Lindus Health are joining forces to create a streamlined process for clients to advance from first-in-human (FIH) up to pivotal trials.

The companies are combining Quotient’s phase 2 trial expertise with Lindus’ phase 1 know-how so that drug developers can depend on one supplier for the bulk of their clinical journey, the companies announced on Dec. 11.

Drug development usually requires liaising with numerous vendors throughout the clinical trial process, the partners said in the release, which leads to inefficiencies and unnecessary delays.

“We are creating a comprehensive development pathway that allows biotech companies to move through a contiguous experience from FIH studies through to pivotal trials,” Michael Young, co-CEO of Lindus Health, said in the release. “Sponsors get the specialized phase 1 expertise they need at the beginning, with recruitment support from the same proven end-to-end CRO partner ready to scale their programs as they progress."

Then, “sponsors can move seamlessly from first-in-human into later-stage trials with fewer handoffs, clearer decision-making and materially shorter timelines," Matt Paterson, Quotient’s chief strategy officer, added.

Lindus started the year with a fruitful $55 million series B, and has recently launched end-to-end services for trials in metabolic disease, respiratory disease, women’s health and infectious disease.

Earlier this month, Quotient expanded its collaboration with AI outfit Intrepid Labs to gain access to a machine learning platform for optimizing the clinical performance of drug candidates.