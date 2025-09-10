PhaseV launches trial optimization software into CRO Bioforum's offerings

Clinical software developer PhaseV is teaming up with another global CRO, unveiling a plan to infuse its trial design platform into Bioforum’s services.

PhaseV’s Trial Optimizer uses machine learning to simulate millions of possible trials, the company said in a Sept. 9 release, allowing trial sponsors to quickly pin down optimal designs.

By adding this tech to Bioforum’s offerings, the companies aim to prevent trial teams from wasting time passing design options back and forth and to enable faster decision-making.

“Sponsors often face costly delays, inefficiencies, and data gaps when trial design and execution are managed separately," Amir Malka, CEO and co-founder of Bioforum, said in a statement. "By embedding PhaseV's optimization engine into Bioforum's workflow, we're tackling a challenge that has long hindered progress in clinical research.”

PhaseV’s platform recently demonstrated its potential in an obesity study, according to the release, shrinking the trial’s sample size by around 20% without sacrificing statistical power.

As for Bioforum, the company's specialties are data management, biostatistics, statistical programming and medical writing, according to the release. The CRO welcomed former Icon VP Michael Goedde as its president in May 2024.

PhaseV has forged pacts with other contract research organizations over the last 18 months, including with Alimentiv in February 2025 and with biometric outfit Quanticate in April 2024.

The Boston-based software designer secured $15 million in funding in October 2023, which it then followed up with a $50 million series A this past May.