Amgen looks to level up clinical trials with Veeva Systems partnership

Veeva Systems has unveiled its first big biotech pact since thawing relations with one-time adversary IQVIA, teaming up with Amgen to find ways to improve clinical trial processes.

Amgen will take advantage of Veeva’s clinical platform, which supports clinical operations, data analysis, randomization and trial supply management, and electronic clinical outcome assessments, Veeva announced in an Aug. 28 release.

"In collaboration with Veeva, we're leveraging advanced technology to unlock new capabilities for our end-to-end trial operations which are expected to further strengthen our ability to bring innovative treatments to patients with speed and scale," Scott Skellenger, senior vice president and chief information officer at Amgen, said in the release. As part of the agreement, Veeva’s business consulting team will also support Amgen’s efforts.

The deal comes just weeks after Veeva announced that its long-running legal beef with IQVIA had came to an end, with the two clinical data titans instead joining forces for a long-term clinical and commercial partnership.

Earlier this year, Veeva partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim to launch a One Medicine platform meant to help the German pharma streamline product development by bringing together clinical, regulatory and quality processes.

Meanwhile, days after revealing the Veeva deal, Amgen announced plans to spend $600 million on a new California R&D site and hire hundreds of new employees. Researchers at the location will focus on next-gen drug discovery, and construction is set to kick off this quarter.