Amgen to build $600M R&D site, hire hundreds in California

Amgen is putting down $600 million to build a new R&D site in California, a move the Big Pharma says will create hundreds of U.S. jobs.

The “state-of-the-art” center will be in Thousand Oaks, where Amgen’s headquarters are located, according to a Sept. 2 release.

The new build will house researchers working to speed up next-gen drug discovery, with construction slated to start this quarter.

The site is expected to feature advanced automation and digital capabilities to help “shape the next era of scientific discovery,” Amgen CEO Robert Bradway said in the release.

Within the last year, the pharma has announced a $900 million expansion to its manufacturing facility in Ohio and a $1 billion investment to erect a second manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

The pharma credited President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 for its pro-growth tax policies, which Amgen said will be “extended and reinforced by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025.” The implementation of these policies “further facilitates Amgen's ability to invest domestically in cutting-edge science and manufacturing,” according to the company.

Amgen’s new site is the latest in a string of U.S. investments made by Big Pharmas as Trump works to implement import tariffs on foreign-made medicines.

In recent weeks, the industry has gained more clarity with the confirmation of a 15% tariff on EU-made innovative drugs. Among the pharmas that have revealed massive U.S. investment plans are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Sanofi and Novartis.

Just last week, Roche revealed plans for a new $700 million manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, a suburban town southwest of Raleigh with a growing pharma presence, with inhabitants including CSL Seqirus, Fujifilm, Johnson & Johnson and Regeneron.