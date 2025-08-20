IQVIA and Veeva go from adversaries to friends, ending legal spat and forming long-term pact

The yearslong legal kerfuffle between IQVIA and Veeva Systems has come to a close, with the former adversaries setting aside their differences to launch a series of clinical and commercial partnerships.

The clinical data giants have forged a pact allowing their data to be used on each other’s software platforms, and IQVIA is now a member of Veeva's Technology, AI, and Services Partner programs and CRO Clinical Data Partner program, the companies announced Aug. 18.

The suite of partnerships is intended to make it easy for customers to use software, data or technology from IQVIA and Veeva together, according to the release.

"We are committed to supporting frictionless product and services integration with IQVIA for the benefit of our joint customers and the industry overall," Veeva founder and CEO Peter Gassner said in the release.

"IQVIA and Veeva's partnerships bring together best-in-class capabilities in information, AI, technology and services for our shared clients," added Ari Bousbib, chairman and CEO of IQVIA. "This will enable IQVIA customers on Veeva platforms to accelerate clinical development, bring treatments to market more efficiently, and improve access to innovations for patients."

The legal scuffle between the two companies kicked off in January 2017, when IQVIA filed a complaint in New Jersey federal court alleging that Veeva had gained improper access to IQVIA data and stolen intellectual property. Veeva countered that March that IQVIA was operating a monopoly in the life sciences data space and was abusing its power to exclude Veeva from the market.

The ensuing battle dragged on for years, with the court’s most recent opinion, granting IQVIA’s motion to clarify the scope of a prior court order, coming March 31.