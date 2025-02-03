GI-focused CRO Alimentiv ups trial tech with PhaseV’s adaptive machine learning software

Gastrointestinal-focused CRO Alimentiv is upgrading its clinical trials with software firm PhaseV’s adaptive trial technology.

In a new collaboration, Alimentiv will combine PhaseV's machine learning tech with its own full-service GI CRO offerings, the companies announced in a Feb. 3 release. The goal is to help Alimentiv’s biotech and pharma customers overcome the challenges of the current GI trial design.

The trials will focus on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), celiac disease, eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease and related diseases, according to the release.

"GI clinical trials have historically been limited by challenges such as patient variability, complex disease mechanisms and a lack of validated biomarkers,” PhaseV CEO Raviv Pryluk, Ph.D., said in the release. “These challenges often complicate efficacy assessments of new treatments and lead to trial failure."

Other challenges that GI trials face include differences between patients, high placebo response rates in certain conditions like IBD, increasing study costs and lengthy trial timelines, the companies said in the release.

PhaseV’s focus is on adaptive clinical trials, which means they use ongoing data collection to adjust study design, like changing the sample size or abandoning certain treatments or doses.

Incorporating adaptive designs into its trials will allow Alimentiv to improve efficiency and provide patients with GI conditions better outcomes, according to the release.