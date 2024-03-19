Bioforum expands leadership team with new president Michael Goedde

Bioforum is expanding its leadership team, appointing Michael Goedde as the CRO's new president, according to a March 19 announcement.

“As we expand our presence in North America and around the world, I’m delighted to welcome Michael to the Bioforum family and confident that his leadership will be invaluable in driving our long-term growth and success,” Amir Malka, CEO and co-founder of Bioforum, said in the release.

Goedde’s role will include expanding Bioforum’s biometrics services, according to the Israeli-based CRO. He will also oversee the formation of new strategic partnerships.

Prior to joining Bioforum, Goedde served four years as vice president of global data operations at ICON. He held vice president roles at Parexel before that. His career has also included leadership roles at Medimmune and Human Genome Sciences. He began his career as a global clinical data manager at Sanofi-Aventis, according to his LinkedIn profile, and holds a computer science degree from Computer Lern Zentrum Hoechst AG in Frankfurt, Germany.

The appointment is part of Bioforum’s expansion to its services in clinical data management, biostatistics and statistical programming, medical writing and automated biometric study solutions, according to the release. In February, the company acquired the business assets of Abond CRO, which shut down in December 2023. As part of the purchase, Bioforum entered into agreements with long-term clients of Abond and some U.S.-based biotechs.