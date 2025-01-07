Fierce Biotech Layoff Tracker 2025: Cassava lays off 33% of staff; CytomX cuts team by 40%

We hoped industry layoffs would relent in 2024. That's not what happened.

Overall, biopharma layoffs rose 3% last year compared to 2023, according to an analysis of yearly data.

So, here we are, launching our fourth edition of Fierce Biotech's layoff tracker. As always, if you know of a layoff occurring at a biotech, please reach out to the Fierce Biotech editorial team and let us know.

January—2 companies

Jan. 7 - Cassava Sciences: After reporting a phase 3 Alzheimer's fail in November, Cassava is implementing a 33% workforce reduction, representing 10 employees. Release

Jan. 7 - CytomX Therapeutics: The California biotech is shrinking its head count by 40% and reassessing the future of Amgen-partnered T-cell engager CX-904 as a way to save cash and focus on its lead antibody-drug conjugate. Story