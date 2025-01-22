Biogen research team hit by layoffs as company shifts resources to external opportunities

Jane Grogan, Ph.D., took over Biogen’s research department in the wake of large-scale layoffs. Now, a little more than a year later, she’s making cuts of her own.

The neuro-focused biotech is “making changes” to its research team to “reinvigorate the company's drug discovery capabilities and support long-term sustainable growth,” a Biogen spokesperson told Fierce Biotech via email.

The spokesperson declined to share how many employees will be laid off. The workforce reduction was first reported by Endpoints News after the publication obtained an internal memo sent from Grogan to staff.

“The new footprint of the research organization will match the needs of a prioritized preclinical portfolio and a shift of resources to external opportunities,” the spokesperson told Fierce Biotech. “These changes reflect a year-long assessment of Biogen's research capabilities and the fast-changing innovation landscape.”

Accompanying the layoffs are shake-ups within the company's leadership team, according to the spokesperson.

Biogen vet Danielle Graham, Ph.D., previous interim head of translational medicine, will now serve as head of biomarkers and system biology. Meanwhile, Nick Wilson, Ph.D., will serve as the head of immunology research, joining Biogen from Bristol Myers Squibb, where he had most recently been vice president of discovery for cancer immunology and cell therapy. Wilson had also led the pharma's Cancer Immunology & Cell Therapy Thematic Research Center, which BMS shuttered last year as part of a $1.5 billion restructuring effort.

As for Grogan, she took over Biogen’s research arm in October 2023, pledging at the time to run the unit with the mentality of a scrappy startup. She joined the company after a massive restructuring that saw more than 1,000 employees lose their jobs.

Before Biogen, Grogan had served as chief scientific officer for ArsenalBio and Graphite Bio.

Biogen has been in the news recently after longtime partner Sage Therapeutics filed a lawsuit against the company after receiving an “unsolicited” buyout offer. Biogen and Sage originally joined together in 2020 to develop Sage’s zuranolone and another pipeline prospect.