Genentech says goodbye to 118 employees in third HQ layoff round of the year

Roche’s Genentech unit is laying off staff at its Bay Area headquarters for at least the third time this year, saying goodbye to 118 employees in a workforce reduction that spans multiple departments.

The layoffs were reported in a California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing on Oct. 27 and confirmed to Fierce by a company spokesperson. The staff reduction will be completed by Nov. 28, according to the WARN report.

“We consistently evaluate all facets of our operations to ensure we remain well-positioned to meet patients’ evolving needs today while continuing to deliver innovative new medicines in the future,” Genentech said in a statement to Fierce. “As part of these ongoing evaluations, we identified the need to reduce 118 positions across several departments.”

“While we expect the overall number of employees to remain broadly stable in 2025, changes may occur across individual departments,” the company said. “In some areas, this creates new opportunities and growth, while in others it requires adaptation.”

Genentech’s stated reasoning matches that given for a similar layoff round announced at the end of May, when the Roche subsidiary let go of 143 staffers at its South San Francisco HQ. Both then and now, Genentech did not respond to Fierce’s questions regarding the specific roles impacted.

The Roche unit also did not respond to questions about whether or not any pipeline programs are impacted by the cuts, or if future layoffs are planned.

The company followed up the May cuts with a slightly smaller round in July, laying off 87 employees at the same location, listed as 1 DNA Way.

Last year was also a period of upheaval for Genentech employees. The company announced in April 2024 that it was laying off 436 people, about 3% of its staff, across “several departments,” which was followed by the August closure of its cancer immunology research department and another 93 layoffs at the South San Francisco site.

Genentech has also been shaking up its partnerships in recent months. The biotech rode away from an oncology R&D pact with Bicycle Therapeutics in July, and tore up a cell therapy deal with Adaptive Biotechnologies in August that was potentially worth as much as $2 billion.

Not long after, the company handed over $20 million to license a preclinical inflammatory bowel disease program from Omass Therapeutics in a deal that includes the potential for more than $400 million in milestone payments.