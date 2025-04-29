Ono Pharma lays off 83 staffers at Cambridge, Massachusetts, site

Ono Pharma’s U.S. arm is laying off 83 staffers at its site in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The workforce reduction is effective June 30, according to a state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification update for the week ending April 25.

Established in 2021, the Cambridge site is Ono’s U.S. headquarters and one of the company's two locations in the country, with the other in San Francisco. Ono itself is headquartered in Japan.

As of publication, the pharma didn’t respond to Fierce Biotech’s request for further details on the type of roles affected or why the workforce reduction was implemented.

In February, the Japanese drugmaker scored an FDA green light for vimseltinib to be used among adults with symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumor, which is a typically noncancerous growth that affects the joints.

The drug, now sold as Romvimza, came into Ono’s possession last year via an $2.4 billion acquisition of Waltham, Massachusetts-based Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

“We expect that this acquisition of Deciphera will not only expand Ono's target oncology portfolio, but also accelerate Ono's business development in the United States and Europe, and strengthen kinase drug discovery research,” Ono’s CEO Gyo Sagara said in a press release at the time of acquisition.