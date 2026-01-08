Fierce Biotech Fundraising Tracker '26: Parabilis pockets $305M; Alveus emerges with $160M

A new year brings a fresh Fierce Biotech Fundraising Tracker designed to record the significant amount of venture capital that flows into biopharma.

We’re keeping the same guidelines used for last year’s tracker and will only include financing rounds of $50 million and above.

January

Jan. 8—Parabilis Medicines

Series: F

Amount: $305 million

Investors: RA Capital Management, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Janus Henderson Investors, Frazier Life Sciences, Soleus Capital, a life science-dedicated investment fund, venBio Partners, Cormorant Asset Management, Nextech Invest, ARCH Venture Partners, Milky Way Investments, GV, accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Marshall Wace, General Catalyst, Invus, Farallon Capital Management, Foresite Capital, Rock Springs Capital, HBM Healthcare, Samsara BioCapital, Catalio Capital Management, Sixty Degree Capital, Alderline Group and others.

The Massachusetts biotech, formerly known as FogPharma, will harness the new cash to advance FOG-001, recently renamed zolucatetide, toward a pivotal phase 3 trial in desmoid tumors. Parabilis will also use the large fundraise to support the rest of its pipeline—all preclinical—as well as to build out its platform capabilities. Story

Jan. 8—Alveus Therapeutics

Series: A

Amount: $160 million

Investors: Andera Partners, New Rhein Healthcare Investors, Omega Funds, Sanofi Capital, Kurma Partners, Avego BioScience Capital and others.

Looking to overcome some of the limitations of existing obesity drugs, Alveus has debuted with an impressive roster of executives ready to take the biotech’s mission forward. Launched under the stewardship of former I-Mab CEO Raj Kannan, Alveus aims to advance an undisclosed number of obesity candidates, with the dual-acting asset ALV-100 leading its current development roster. Story

Jan. 8—Diagonal Therapeutics

Series: B

Amount: $125 million

Investors: Sanofi Ventures, Janus Henderson Investors, Deep Track Capital, EcoR1 Capital, Logos Capital, Balyasny Asset Management L.P., Woodline Partners LP, Atlas Venture, BVF Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, RA Capital Management, Frazier Life Sciences, Viking Global Investors, RV Invest, Velosity Capital, Biovision Ventures and Checkpoint Capital.

Diagonal will use the raise to move its first-in-class rare disease drug DIAG723 into a first-in-human trial, which is set to begin in the first half of this year in patients with hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia. The new investment will also help advance the biotech's earlier pipeline of assets, which are designed to selectively address the underlying causes of disease in conditions spanning hematology, hepatology and nephrology. Story

Jan. 8—EpiBiologics

Series: B

Amount: $107 million

Investors: Google Venture, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis Venture Fund, Aulis Capital, Avego BioScience Capital, Samsara BioCapital, Polaris Partners, Digitalis Ventures, Taiho Ventures, Vivo Capital, Codon Capital and Mission BioCapital.

The San Francisco Bay Area-based biotech plans to use the cash is to take its lead bispecific antibody, dubbed EPI-326, into the clinic. The goal is to launch a clinical trial of the EGFR degrader in non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma early this year. Story

Jan. 8—Beacon Therapeutics

Series: C

Amount: $75 million-plus

Investors: Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, the Retinal Degeneration Fund, the venture arm of Foundation Fighting Blindness, Syncona Limited, Forbion, Oxford Science Enterprises and Advent Life Sciences.

As the biotech awaits phase 3 data in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa for its lead candidate laru-zova, Beacon is bringing in more than $75 million to get the gene therapy across the finish line and potentially to market. The funds will also support preclinical programs in geographic atrophy, an inherited cone rod dystrophy and another undisclosed asset. Release

Jan. 7—Soley Therapeutics

Series: C

Amount: $200 million

Investors: Surveyor Capital, HRTG Partners, RWN Management, Doug Leone Family Fund, Breyer Capital and GordonMD Global Investments

The South San Francisco-based company’s pipeline uses a cell stress sensing platform that harnesses artificial intelligence and “computer vision” to analyze thousands of responses in human cells. The fresh funds have been earmarked to take two of Soley’s oncology drugs into the clinic, led by an acute myeloid leukemia asset. Story



Jan. 7—Rakuten Medical

Series: F

Amount: $100 million

Investors: TaiAx Life Science Fund, Daiwa Securities, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, ABIES Capital, Nexus CVC, OEP Group, SBI Group, Rakuten Group and Rakuten Medical CEO Mickey Mikitani

San Diego-based Rakuten Medical is focused on a global phase 3 trial evaluating ASP-1929 in combination with Merck & Co.’s Keytruda as a first-line treatment for recurrent head and neck cancer. ASP-1929 consists of the anti-epidermal growth factor receptor antibody cetuximab conjugated to the light-activatable dye IRDye 700DX. Story

Jan. 7—Corsera Health

Series: A

Amount: $80 million

Investors: Forbion, Population Health Partners and others.

RNAi outfit Corsera will use the raise to support its first clinical trial, a phase 1 study of PCSK9-targeting siRNA COR-1004 that just began dosing patients. The company's lead cardiovascular program also includes COR-2003, which is designed to target angiotensinogen and is set to enter a clinical trial of its own in mid-2026. The biotech's goal is to develop preventative RNAi medicines for cardiovascular health that are taken yearly. Release

Jan. 7—Poplar Therapeutics

Series: A

Amount: $50 million

Investors: SR One, Vida Ventures and Platanus

The immunology company, previously known as Phylaxis Bioscience, will use the series A funds to advance its pipeline of anti-IgE therapies for food allergy and other atopic conditions. Poplar hopes its lead asset PHB-050, which is already in phase 1 trials, will offer a treatment for patients with highly elevated IgE levels who can't benefit from existing therapies. Release