Angitia raises $130M to challenge Amgen with bone-building bispecifics

Angitia Biopharmaceuticals has unveiled its second megaround in 14 months, revealing a $130 million series D financing that positions the biotech to take three bone disease prospects deeper into the clinic.

Led by people who learned the bone business at companies including Amgen, Eli Lilly and Pfizer, Angitia has advanced three candidates into phase 2 and 3 clinical trials. The pipeline is spearheaded by AGA111, a recombinant human BMP-6 protein that is in a phase 3 trial in patients undergoing a spinal fusion. A Chinese study of the candidate has a final completion date of November on ClinicalTrials.gov, while the primary completion date was scheduled for the end of last year.

Yet, like when the company raised a $120 million series C round in 2024, Angitia gave top billing in its press release to a pair of earlier-phase prospects, AGA2118 and AGA2115. Both assets are bispecific antibodies targeting sclerostin and DKK1, key negative regulators of Wnt signaling in bone.

Sclerostin is the target of Evenity, an Amgen product the FDA approved in 2019 to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture. DKK1 has been recognized as a potential bone disease target for years—Pfizer trialed an inhibitor of the protein in 2011—but Leap Therapeutics and Junshi Biosciences have shifted the focus to its role in cancer in recent years.

Neutralizing sclerostin and DKK1 could boost bone formation and suppress bone resorption. Combined, the mechanisms could drive increases in bone mineral density. Angitia recently completed enrollment in a phase 2 study of AGA2118 in osteoporosis, and dosed the first patient with AGA2115 in a phase 2 trial in osteogenesis imperfecta. Phase 2 osteoporosis data are due next year.

Osteogenesis imperfecta, colloquially called brittle bone disease, has thwarted earlier R&D programs. A pair of late-phase trials of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Mereo BioPharma’s setrusumab missed their primary endpoints at the end of 2025. Setrusumab inhibits sclerostin.

Amgen is testing its sclerostin inhibitor, Evenity, in a phase 3 osteogenesis imperfecta trial. The biotech terminated a phase 3 osteogenesis imperfecta trial of Xgeva over safety concerns in 2022. Angitia could face competition in both the indications targeted by its bispecifics, with multiple companies already vying for the osteoporosis market, but its dual mechanism of action could provide an edge.

Frazier Life Sciences and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners see the programs’ promise, co-leading the series D round with assists from new investors including Ascenta Capital, BVF Partners, Logos Capital, RA Capital Management and Wellington Management. Bain Capital Life Sciences, which led the series C, and other existing investors returned for the latest financing round.