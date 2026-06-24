RQ Bio reels in $115M to take long-acting flu prevention antiviral into clinic

Amid a bustling fundraising week for biotechs, the U.K.’s RQ Bio is adding $115 million to its coffers to advance a long-acting antibody for flu prevention.

RQ Bio’s series A raise, unveiled on Wednesday, will help the company propel its lead program, RQB01, into clinical testing next year.

RBQ01 is designed to deliver “potent and broad” protection against influenza, leveraging a “differentiated dual mechanism of action targeting conserved epitopes resilient to seasonal variation,” the biotech said in a June 24 press release.

Such a profile could deliver a meaningful advance in influenza protection for vulnerable individuals, the company believes. The candidate is currently in IND-enabling studies.

Additionally, RQ Bio plans to use the funds to “advance our proprietary antibody discovery approach towards a pipeline of assets for prophylaxis of respiratory viral diseases,” the company said.