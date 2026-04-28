Rebranded Belgian biotech lands $125M for rescued Galapagos drug candidates

After launching in 2025 as a refuge for shipwrecked assets from Galapagos, Onco3R Therapeutics is rebranding as Coultreon Biopharma and filling its treasure chest with a $125 million series A.

The support comes from Sofinnova Investments, which led the round alongside Forbion and Novo Holdings, the biotech announced in an April 28 release. Galapagos pitched in too, as did Regeneron Ventures, Balyasny Asset Management, Luma Group, Samsara BioCapital, Longwood Fund and Finchley Healthcare Ventures.

Coultreon’s pipeline of Galapagos castaways is led by COL-5671, an oral inhibitor of salt-inducible kinase 3 (SIK3), which the Belgian biotech is developing for autoimmune disease. The series A haul will help advance COL-5671 from phase 1 testing to phase 2 studies in psoriasis and ulcerative colitis, according to the release, with Coultreon eyeing a proof-of-concept data readout next year.

The rest of Coultreon’s pipeline, according to its website, includes candidates for bladder cancer, lung cancer and solid tumors.

“This financing marks a major inflection point for our company,” Pierre Raboisson, Coultreon’s CEO, said in the release. “With the support of this top-tier syndicate, we are well-positioned to advance our SIK program, while unlocking the broader potential of our pipeline.”

Raboisson previously served as head of discovery and preclinical development for Galapagos, before departing in June 2025 to get Coultreon (then called Onco3R) off the ground.

“We are impressed by Coultreon’s scientific depth, disciplined development strategy, and the strength of its team,” Maha Katabi, general partner at Sofinnova, said in the release. “We have strong conviction in the company’s lead SIK3 program to be valuable across a range of autoimmune diseases where patients would benefit from an alternative oral treatment option.”

Coultreon’s founding came at a time of great turbulence for Galapagos. The biotech had announced—and then walked back—plans to split the company and also decided to completely scrap its cell therapy work.

Galapagos is now planning to rebrand as Lakefront Biotherapeutics and has been given new life as the lead developer of an autoimmune T-cell engager from Ouro Medicines. Gilead Sciences, which owns 25% of Galapagos, recently acquired Ouro for $2.2 billion.

SIK3 and other enzymes in its family are known drivers of inflammation and cancer, but there are currently no approved medicines that target them. German biotech iOmx Therapeutics also has a SIK inhibitor in development for solid tumors, while Pfizer recently dropped a phase 1 colitis candidate of its own from its pipeline.

A number of biotechs also have preclinical SIK inhibitors in the works, such as Nimbus Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim-partnered British outfit Sitryx.