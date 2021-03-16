Glooko raises $30M to expand digital diabetes efforts

Digital diabetes management developer Glooko has raised $30 million to continue its growth, fueled by rising demands for telehealth programs plus multiple partnerships maintained with health systems and biopharma industry companies over the past year.

Its software collects data from glucose meters and continuous monitors as well as from insulin pumps, pens and wearable activity trackers—which Glooko began offering for free in early 2019. The company currently lists more than 3 million users in 27 countries.

“This is an unprecedented time in healthcare and technology,” said Glooko CEO Russ Johannesson. “Now more than ever, the healthcare industry is seeking new and smarter technologies, whether it’s for patient care or researching new therapies.”

The series D round was led by Health Catalyst Capital with participation from its previous backers Canaan Partners, Georgian, Novo Nordisk, Insulet and the Mayo Clinic. The proceeds will be slated to help expand Glooko’s remote patient monitoring services spanning diabetes and obesity to other chronic conditions as well as to new offerings in clinical research.

"Glooko has done a remarkable job of bringing to market cutting edge digital healthcare platforms, which empower people with diabetes to better manage their disease and improve their lives,” said Charles Boorady, founder and managing partner of Health Catalyst Capital.

"As a result of Glooko’s innovations, the company has experienced rapid market adoption growing its global ecosystem to more than 7,500 clinics and has entered into partnerships with many of the world's largest diabetes medical device companies and pharmaceutical companies as well as top healthcare systems,” Boorady said.