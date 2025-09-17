Dexcom CEO goes on leave while Insulet taps new CFO

Two major diabetes tech companies, Dexcom and Insulet, are making changes to their C-suites.

Dexcom disclosed that the current CEO of the continuous glucose monitor maker, Kevin Sayer, will be taking a temporary medical leave of absence. In an SEC filing, the company said that as of September 14, President and Chief Operating Officer Jake Leach will fill in for the interim.

Leach is already set to fully step into the CEO role starting January 1, 2026, after taking on the mantle of president this past May. Sayer has led the CGM company since 2015, through a period of exponential growth, and during this summer’s announcement of the planned transition he said he felt Dexcom is just getting started.

Related Dexcom CEO Kevin Sayer to pass torch to COO Jake Leach

“I am confident that the company is in a great position, with the right leadership team in place to not only continue the significant momentum that we carry right now, but to capitalize on the massive future opportunity ahead for Dexcom by advancing access and executing on our exciting product portfolio—and there is nobody that I trust more than Jake to lead the company into the future,” Sayer told investors on the company’s quarterly earnings call July 30.

In addition, Mark Foletta, lead independent director of Dexcom’s board, was named interim chairman during Sayer’s leave.

The changes come as Dexcom announced plans to launch a new CGM feature aimed at background insulin initiation and management during the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes being held this week in Vienna. The company said its Smart Basal technology has been submitted for regulatory clearances in the U.S. and Europe.

“With one of our most exciting new features, Dexcom Smart Basal, now under FDA and CE mark review, we are aiming to deliver a simpler and easier basal titration process that helps patients and providers alike,” Leach said in a statement.

Meanwhile, at Insulet, the insulin patch-pump developer has named Flavia Pease to be its next chief financial officer. Pease, a company board member since 2024, will also succeed CFO Ana Maria Chadwick as an executive vice president, effective September 30.

Pease joins the company from Charles River Laboratories, where she has been CFO since 2022. Before that, she spent more than 20 years at Johnson & Johnson, in a variety of leadership roles spanning its medical device businesses, as well as at its Janssen pharmaceutical division, where she was VP of finance.

J&J is also the previous stomping ground of Insulet’s new CEO, Ashley McEvoy, who took over for former chief Jim Hollingshead in April. McEvoy had served as J&J’s worldwide medtech leader from 2018 until her departure in late 2023.

“I want to personally thank Ana, who has provided steady and thoughtful leadership for Insulet during a period of significant growth,” McEvoy said in a statement this week. “She has been instrumental in strengthening our financial foundation and positioning us for continued success.”

McEvoy joined the company as it aims to extend the commercial reach of its wearable Omnipod system in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes—after scoring the FDA’s first green light for an automated insulin pump in the latter indication last year.

“Flavia is a highly accomplished business leader with world-class healthcare and MedTech expertise,” McEvoy said. “Her extensive leadership experience in complex global organizations, proven ability to drive financial performance through disciplined execution of the Company’s strategy, and track record of value creation for all stakeholders make her the ideal CFO to help guide Insulet’s next phase of patient-centric growth. Her contributions as a member of the Board have already been instrumental to our strong performance and will enable a seamless transition.”

Insulet’s third-quarter earnings call is scheduled for November 6.