Dexcom CEO Kevin Sayer to pass torch to COO Jake Leach

After taking on the title of president earlier this year, Dexcom’s Jake Leach will be stepping into the role of CEO at the start of 2026, succeeding Kevin Sayer, who will step down after a decade of leading the diabetes sensor company.

Sayer first became chief in January 2015, and since then Dexcom’s continuous glucose monitor revenues have grown by a factor of 10—from $402 million that year to $4.03 billion in 2024—helped along by Medicare coverage expansions for people with diabetes and moving into pharmacies, including the more recent launch of the company’s over-the-counter wearable tracker.

The change also comes as Dexcom prepares to roll out its updated G7 sensor with a longer 15-day lifespan, slated for this fall following its FDA green light back in April.

“I am confident that the company is in a great position, with the right leadership team in place to not only continue the significant momentum that we carry right now, but to capitalize on the massive future opportunity ahead for Dexcom by advancing access and executing on our exciting product portfolio—and there is nobody that I trust more than Jake to lead the company into the future,” Sayer said on the company’s quarterly earnings call this week.

Leach has spent 21 years at Dexcom, since the launch of its first product, and has served as its chief technology officer and chief operating officer. In May, he was promoted to the expanded role of president and COO. After he takes the helm January 1, 2026, Sayer will stay on as executive chairman of the board.

“When I look at the future potential for Dexcom, I can honestly say I believe this company is just getting started,” Leach said on the July 30 call. “We have an incredible team, and I'm excited to lead the next phase of our journey to both expand access to our technology and to innovate across our portfolio of products to drive better health outcomes for our customers.”

For the second quarter of this year, Dexcom reported $1.16 billion in global revenue, up 15% compared to the $1.00 billion logged the year before, for a net income of $179.8 million.

The company also bumped up its guidance for the full year of 2025, tacking on an upper range of $4.625 billion to its previous estimate of $4.600 billion, to maintain its 14% to 15% growth trajectory.