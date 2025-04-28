Insulet taps former J&J medtech head Ashley McEvoy to be CEO

The former head of Johnson & Johnson’s worldwide medtech business, Ashley McEvoy, has signed up to lead the insulin patch-pump maker Insulet, as the company seeks to expand its commercial reach in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

McEvoy will take over as president and CEO from Jim Hollingshead, who has led Insulet since 2022. Previously a member of its board of directors, Hollingshead took the helm amid the launch of its flagship Omnipod 5 tubeless insulin delivery system.

Last year, the device became the first automated insulin pump to win a green light from the FDA for adults with Type 2 diabetes—allowing Insulet to pursue a new population of more than 6 million potential users. That includes about 2.5 million people taking multiple injections of insulin daily, according to company estimates.

In its announcement of the leadership change, Insulet said that Hollingshead and the company mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Insulet’s CEO,” said Hollingshead, who will serve as a consultant during the transition. “I am immensely proud of what our team has accomplished in redefining diabetes care through the simplicity and sophistication of the Omnipod platform.”

“I will be forever grateful to all of my colleagues at Insulet for their passion and dedication for improving and simplifying lives for people living with diabetes, which has led us to tremendous success, and more importantly helped us to reach hundreds of thousands of customers all over the world,” he added. “I look forward to seeing all that will be achieved going forward.”

McEvoy served as worldwide medtech chairman at J&J from 2018 until her departure in late 2023, the culmination of nearly 30 years at the company and several executive roles—including president of its Ethicon division and group chairman of vision and diabetes care. Since then, she has also served as a board member at Procter & Gamble.

“Insulet has transformed diabetes care, and I am honored to join the Company as its next CEO,” McEvoy said. “Insulet has massive, untapped growth potential, a talented team, unparalleled pharmacy channel access and manufacturing capabilities, and deeply loyal customers—remarkable differentiators and a strong foundation for continued success.”

“At this critical moment in the company and market’s evolution, Insulet has a unique opportunity to enhance innovation, drive global expansion, and win the hearts and minds of more providers and consumers by thinking differently about the experiences and needs of people with diabetes,” she said. “I am excited to work alongside Insulet’s accomplished team to do just that—and in the process, continue to revolutionize diabetes care and make life easier for people living with diabetes, while driving value creation for shareholders.”

Insulet’s chairman, Timothy Scannell, said, “Our board conducted a thorough search to identify a dynamic executive with a sophisticated understanding of the medtech market and a passion for improving lives. In Ashley, we found not only a world-class leader with nearly three decades of healthcare leadership experience, but a visionary with unique insight into operating at the intersection of medtech and consumer health.”

The company has scheduled its first-quarter earnings call for May 8—though, in a small tease, Insulet said it expects to surpass its previous forecast and up its financial forecast for the remainder of the year.

In addition, due to the leadership transition, the company said it will postpone its annual investor day meeting planned for early June, with a new date to be determined.