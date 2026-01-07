WEP Clinical grabs European CRO Siron Clinical, broadening global capabilities

North Carolina-based CRO WEP Clinical is bolstering its global offerings with the acquisition of European CRO Siron Clinical.

Siron, headquartered in the Netherlands, touts a “strong track record” in orphan diseases, pediatric research and medical device trials, WEP noted in a Jan. 5 press release, with support for more than 120 studies to show for it.

With the deal, for which financial terms were not disclosed, WEP can deliver end-to-end clinical trial solutions from phase 1 to phase 4 across rare and specialized therapeutic areas.

“By combining WEP’s global infrastructure with Siron Clinical’s deep operational expertise in complex and niche indications, we can offer sponsors seamless support from early-phase development through post-approval research,” WEP’s founder and CEO, Jaswinder Khera, said.

Related Evestia Clinical and Atlantic Research Group merge to form global CRO

Khera further pointed to the “shared culture, values and commitment” between the two CROs, making for an “ideal strategic fit.”

Siron’s founder and CEO, Jan Balemans, agreed, calling out WEP’s “commitment to quality, transparency and patient-focused delivery.”

“Joining WEP gives our clients access to expanded services and global reach, while preserving the flexible, hands-on approach they value,” Balemans noted.

WEP brands itself as “the complete CRO,” with the WEP acronym deriving from its “with every patient” tagline. Siron staffers will fall under WEP’s clinical trials division, building on its existing capabilities in trial design and regulatory strategy. Siron’s existing setup includes offices in Belgium and Germany, with clinical research professionals stationed across Europe and the Middle East.

The acquisition follows in the footsteps of other recent CRO mergers, including that of Evestia Clinical and Atlantic Research Group. Before that, Julius Clinical and Peachtree BioResearch Solutions intertwined to become a global CRO force.