Julius Clinical and Peachtree BioResearch blossom into CNS-focused global CRO

Julius Clinical is intertwining its roots with those of Peachtree BioResearch Solutions. The two CROs are joining forces in efforts to create a bigger and better central-nervous-system-focused global company.

Peachtree, fittingly based in the U.S. state of Georgia, and Dutch CRO Julius are taking “nearly a decade” of partnership a step further with a merger, the companies announced in a May 14 release. The move is designed to expand the company's international footprint and boost capabilities across therapeutic areas.

The joint CRO’s main focus will be in CNS, although it will also offer services in cardiometabolic, renal and rare diseases.

The merger marks a major step forward in deepening the CRO’s capabilities across North America and Europe, Julius CEO Martijn Wallert said.

“This natural evolution of our long-term successful relationship allows us to leverage our aligned strengths to become a more versatile and capable partner for our clients,” Wallert added.

Peachtree’s CEO Kristy Nichols echoed a similar sentiment, saying the deal will help offer clients access to an “established international network while preserving the personalized approach we are known for."

Julius and Peachtree were both founded in 2008, with Julius originally spinning off from the University Medical Center Utrecht in the Netherlands. In 2023, Julius started a new chapter chasing “accelerated growth” thanks to an investment from Ampersand Capital Partners. As it stands, the CRO has trial subjects across 39 countries and most recently opened a new operational hub in Poland. Meanwhile, Peachtree touts over 65 clients and is now advertised as “a Julius Clinical company.”