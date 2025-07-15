Evestia Clinical and Atlantic Research Group merge to form global CRO

A pair of CROs from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean are merging to form a global organization. Evestia Clinical and Atlantic Research Group are joining forces to bring clients expertise in oncology, immunology, neurology and late-stage clinical trials, according to a July 15 release.

The combined company will keep the Evestia Clinical name, with Atlantic’s operations, clients and leadership transitioning over to Evestia. Terms of the deal were not disclosed in the release.

“The highly experienced and globally recognized leadership team at Evestia Clinical is building a world-class specialist CRO provider and we are excited to bring across our whole team on this journey,” Atlantic President Lyle Camblos and CEO Paul Bishop said in the release. “We are pleased that our customers will be able to benefit from this seamless continuity as well as the combined group’s enhanced capabilities.”

The bolstered Evestia will double in size from the merger, according to the release, and will be headquartered in Letchworth in the U.K. and Charlottesville, Virginia in the U.S.

This comes several months after another CRO merger when Julius Clinical and Peachtree BioResearch Solutions intertwined after collaborating for almost a decade. Peachtree is now branded as “a Julius Clinical company,” with the united CRO’s main focus being diseases of the central nervous system.