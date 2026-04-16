Rare Disease Research, myTomorrows team up to help patients access trials

Clinical trial site network Rare Disease Research (RDR) is partnering with health tech company myTomorrows to increase trial visibility and support more referrals from community and specialist care settings for rare disease trials.

The partnership will initially support RDR sites in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina and will help rare disease patients who face obstacles in finding appropriate clinical trials, according to an April 16 release. Complex eligibility criteria, changing recruitment needs and limited access to active studies can make trial participation difficult.

Amsterdam-based myTomorrows has developed technology to search clinical trials and connect patients, physicians, trial sites and biopharma companies, accelerating access to investigational drugs.

Physicians, meanwhile, may lack a consistent way to connect eligible patients with specialized research sites, according to the release. The partnership will allow providers to use the myTomorrows platform to identify potentially relevant RDR trials in their area and submit structured referrals directly to RDR site teams.

Patient navigators at myTomorrows may also help patients and families gather relevant medical information, review trial options and support referrals for eligible patients.

By enabling more structured, better-qualified referrals, the partnership is intended to help RDR teams spend less time managing incomplete or mismatched inbound requests and more time supporting patients who may be a good fit for active studies. The goal is to create a smoother experience for families and referring physicians while improving operational efficiency at the site level.

Related Health tech firm partners with UK medical recordkeeper to match patients with clinical trials

“By supporting RDR with structured referrals, preliminary trial matching and coordinated patient engagement, we aim to help simplify the path from referral to site follow-up,” Michel van Harten, M.D., CEO of myTomorrows, said in a statement.

The myTomorrows partnership follows a similar collaboration with a British records company to connect patients with trials in 2025, as well as the opening of an operations hub in India in 2024.