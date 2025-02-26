Health tech firm partners with UK medical recordkeeper to match patients with clinical trials

Clinical trial matchmaker myTomorrows has struck up a partnership with personal health recordkeeper Patients Know Best (PKB) so that U.K. participants can search for possible trials to join.

PKB users will have the option to share their records with myTomorrows, which the Dutch health tech firm will then use to scour for clinical trials and expanded access programs for patients, according to a Feb. 25 release sent to Fierce Biotech.

myTomorrows’ search platform uses artificial intelligence and has access to information from public registries endorsed by the World Health Organization, including the U.S.’ Clinicaltrials.gov, the European Union’s EudraCT and the U.K.’s international standard randomized controlled trial number system.

“Through this partnership, we will enable patients and their physicians to more easily identify the most relevant pre-approval treatment options,” myTomorrows CEO Michel van Harten, M.D., said in the release. “When standard care no longer addresses a patient’s medical needs, the search for alternative solutions can be overwhelming. Through this collaboration, we aim to give patients, their families and healthcare professionals across the U.K. a simplified way of identifying the next steps in their treatment journey.”

PKB creates a unified record for patients by bringing in data from sources like hospitals, general practitioners, social care and mental health IT systems, according to the release.

In another recent move to expand patient access to clinical trials, myTomorrows opened an operations hub in the Indian capital of Delhi as part of a broader plan to expand into the Asia-Pacific region.