Health tech company myTomorrows cuts ribbon at India operations hub, looks to expand clinical trial access in Asia

Amsterdam-based health tech company myTomorrows is eyeing expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, opening an operations hub in India that will help match patients with clinical trials.

The hub will be based in the nation’s capital and largest city, Delhi, a company spokesperson told Fierce Biotech in an email, and will start out with five to 10 employees.

The primary goal of the hub is to build an operational foundation that can serve growing markets in the region and help patients, according to a Dec. 4 release. The company plans to set up a team of professionals trained at explaining the intricacies of clinical trials to patients in their native languages, myTomorrows said.

Though based in India, the hub will serve patients throughout the region and worldwide, the spokesperson said.

Expanding into the Asia-Pacific region “is a significant milestone in furthering our mission of ensuring all patients are fully aware of the treatment options available to them, no matter where they are located in the world,” myTomorrows CEO Michel van Harten, M.D., said in the release. “Our technology is primed to play a leading role in supporting the region’s clinical trial ecosystem, which is currently undergoing a period of considerable growth.”

In the future, the firm plans to establish a local site manager team to support physicians and oversee regulatory affairs and supply chain management at the country level, myTomorrows said in the release.

The number of clinical trials conducted in the Asia-Pacific region has grown considerably in recent years, reaching 9,690 trials in 2021 compared to 7,655 in the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K. combined, according to a 2022 report by GlobalData Healthcare Consulting (PDF).

MyTomorrows uses a self-service AI platform to sift through public records of clinical trials so healthcare workers can find potential developmental treatments for their patients, according to the release. The platform has helped more than 11,000 patients and 2,000 physicians in over 40 countries discover and access preapproved treatments, the company said.

In February 2025, myTomorrows is hosting the Pre-Approval Access to Medicines in Asia-Pacific (APAC) Conference in Singapore along with biopharma partners.