New trade association sets sights on advancing multisite clinical research corporations

As multisite clinical research corporations (MCRCs) proliferate to meet the increased demand for larger clinical trials that span the globe, they’ll have a new trade association to back them up. The Association of Multisite Research Corporations (AMRC) launched today to represent 14 founding organizations, including Velocity Clinical Research, Javara and Headlands Research.

These 14 companies comprise more than 400 research sites, with almost 1,000 principal investigators and over 7,000 staff, the association said in a Jan. 23 release shared with Fierce Biotech. This is separate from the Association of Medical Research Charities, which carries the same acronym.

The AMRC’s executive director is Jim Kremidas, according to the release, who previously served for five years as the executive director of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals.

“AMRC’s launch unites the industry to champion the multisite model, fostering a more efficient, cost-effective, and patient-centric future,” Kremidas said in the release.

The trade association’s mission is to “promote the unique benefits of MCRCs,” according to the release. These benefits include scalability, consistency due to centralized operations, data integrity and enhanced support for investigators, the AMRC said.

Adopting a streamlined multisite model can reduce delays and improve data collection for regulators, the association added.

“Standardizing systems, simplifying operations and enhancing data quality is exactly what the FDA is looking for,” David Burrow, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research’s Office of Scientific Investigations, said in the release. “Multisite trials have the opportunity to improve efficiency, enhance patient relationships and reduce burnout, ultimately ensuring clinical trial professionals know what they’re doing."

Site networks have been growing in popularity in recent years. Data from clinical research tech firm Advarra shared in the release showed that submissions to institutional review boards from MCRCs ballooned from 48 in 2017 to 212 in 2024.

And founding AMRC members Velocity Clinical Research and Headlands Research have expanded recently; Velocity purchased several sites in Poland and Germany in January 2024, while Headlands added an El Paso, Texas, site to its network in September 2024.