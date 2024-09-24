Clinical trial site network Headlands Research opens new location in El Paso, Texas

Headlands Research, a clinical trial site network with locations across the U.S. and Canada, is launching its newest site on the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas.

“The opening of our El Paso site comes at a time when regulatory bodies are urging pharmaceutical companies to prioritize representativeness,” Headlands CEO Kyle Burtnett said in a Sept. 19 release. “We are happy to continue our commitment to recruiting and retaining diverse, representative participant populations.”

The site is set to open later this year with a focus on trials involving metabolic/endocrine conditions, pain and vaccines, according to the release. The new site will expand clinical research access for the area’s large Hispanic population, who are traditionally underserved, Headlands said in the release.

Headlands Research El Paso will be helmed by Ryan Casey, M.D., a physician licensed in the U.S. and Mexico with experience practicing medicine in rural areas along the border, the company announced. El Paso sits just across the border from Mexico's Ciudad Juárez.

Headlands has been busy cutting ribbons this year. The firm unveiled the fifth site in a clinical trial diversity partnership with Pfizer earlier this year, Headlands Orlando. And, in February, the company bought psychiatric clinical trial site Pharmasite Research located outside Baltimore.