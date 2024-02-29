Headlands acquires Pharmasite to expand mental health and CNS trials

Headlands Research has acquired Pharmasite Research, a clinical trial site outside Baltimore that runs clinical trials for psychiatric and central nervous system conditions.

The new site brings Headlands to 18 locations and builds on its portfolio of indications, according to a Feb. 29 press release.

"The acquisition of Pharmasite Research expands our focus on mental health research and helps to further position Headlands as a leading organization in this important field,” Kyle Burtnett, CEO of Headlands Research, said in the release.

Pharmasite runs trials on a wide range of mental health and CNS conditions including OCD, depression, Alzheimer’s disease and migraine, according to the company’s website. Headlands’ other research areas include allergies, infectious disease, nephrology, cardiovascular disease, preventive medicine, physical rehabilitation and many more. Trial sites conduct studies on biosimilars, devices, generic drugs and over-the-counter medications, among others.

The Pharmasite acquisition is Headlands’ first of 2024. The network went on a buying spree in 2023, picking up five new sites—one in Massachusetts, one in Detroit, one in California and two in Missouri. The network has three locations in Canada; the rest are in the U.S.