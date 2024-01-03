Velocity accelerates European growth with acquisitions in Poland and Germany

Velocity Clinical Research has expanded its footprint in Europe with the acquisitions of three clinical site networks in Poland and Germany.

Included in the deal are the KO-MED Centra Kliniczne in Poland and the Pulmonary Research Institute at the LungenClinic Grosshansdorf and KLB Gesundheitsforschung Lübeck in Germany.

The separate deals give the London-based CRO seven new clinical sites: five in Poland and two in Germany, the company said in a Jan. 3 press release. Velocity has nearly 100 locations globally with access to more than 220 principal investigators and 1 million patients.

Financial details of the transactions weren’t disclosed.

The purchase of KO-MED represents Velocity’s entry into oncology research, which accounts for about 40% to 50% of global clinical trials. Since 2020, KO-MED has enrolled more than 9,000 patients into clinical research.

The Pulmonary Research Institute has carried out more than 300 studies in the past quarter century with an emphasis on research in bronchial asthma, bronchiectasis and pulmonary fibrosis.