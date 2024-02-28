Medidata extends contract with Thermo Fisher PPD, with AI solution a key focus

Clinical trial data solutions provider Medidata has renewed its long-standing contract with Thermo Fisher Scientific’s clinical research organization PPD, according to a Feb. 28 announcement.

The deal includes continued use of Medidata’s core platform by the CRO and re-solidifies their ongoing co-development of PPD TrueCast, an artificial intelligence solution for clinical trials.

“We have built a valued connection with the PPD clinical research business to enhance visibility and decision-making during clinical trials,” Janet Butler, executive vice president and head of global sales at Medidata, said in the press release. “We look forward to working together to complete studies faster, boost drug development productivity, and ultimately bring life-changing treatments to patients sooner.”

Medidata, a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, has provided clinical trial solutions to PPD since 2009; PPD was acquired by Thermo Fisher in 2021. In 2022, Thermo Fisher announced that PPD and Medidata would co-develop PPD TrueCast as a way to streamline clinical research site selection and patient enrollment. The product uses machine learning, predictive analytics and clinical trial data from thousands of clinical trials to forecast enrollment performance and trial milestones.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Earlier this month, Medidata said it had extended its long-term contract with Sanofi through a new deal that involves the pharma giant’s vaccine unit.