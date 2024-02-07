Medidata extends Sanofi collaboration with new vaccine unit deal

Medidata, which provides analytics solutions for clinical trials, extended its long-term partnership with Sanofi by signing a new pact with the French pharma's vaccine unit.

Under the deal, Sanofi Vaccines will use Medidata’s eDiary offering that's part of its electronic data capture (eCOA) system, according to a Feb. 6 press release. The addition is expected to reduce study setup times, improve efficiency and increase data quality for future trials.

Financial details of the collaboration weren't disclosed.

Medidata touts its eCOA system as able to reduce on-site monitoring and to allow patients to enter data in real time from any location.

Related TFS HealthScience becomes first CRO to adopt new Medidata platform

"Through a bespoke eDiary library, we can optimize eDiary set-up and improve data quality in current trials, while moving deeper into the digitalization era within the pharma industry," Nathalie Visèle, global head of clinical data management for Sanofi Vaccines, said in the release.

The relationship between Medidata and Sanofi dates back to 2012, when the pair inked a deal amid a Sanofi corporate streamlining plan that involved adopting Medidata’s cloud-based technology.