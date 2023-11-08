TFS HealthScience becomes first CRO to adopt new Medidata platform

Sweden’s TFS HealthScience became the first CRO to sign up for Medidata’s new Detect data surveillance and risk monitoring platform.

The Medidata Detect platform is geared toward analyzing data from many sources in a single location and identifying patterns and discrepancies in order to provide a complete view of trials and help generate more efficiencies that allow trial operators to focus on patients and clients, the company said in a Nov. 6 press release.

Financial details of the contract weren’t disclosed.

“We are thrilled to be the first CRO implementing Medidata's Detect platform, which addresses many data inefficiencies the industry experiences today,” Bassem Saleh, M.D., TFS’ chief executive, said in the release. “Using a centralized data management system will enhance data quality, risk management, and decision-making, fast-tracking clinical trials for clients and the availability of drugs for patients.”

Medidata’s Detect can identify and address both known and unexpected risks in trials, allowing for corrective actions that prevent study delays and submission failures, the company said.

In March, TFS acquired Israel-based GCP Clinical Studies for an undisclosed price. That move followed the company’s January purchase of Appletree CI Group that was part of TFS’ move to expand its presence in ophthalmology as well as its geographic footprint in European countries and expertise in regulatory affairs.