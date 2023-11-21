Fortrea, Medidata ink deal focused on driving diversity in clinical trials

Global CRO Fortrea and life sciences software provider Medidata are teaming up to increase access for diverse patients to participate in clinical trials.

As part of the collaboration, Fortrea will use Medidata’s AI Intelligent Trials program for its clinical trials, according to a Nov. 20 press release.

The two companies have previously collaborated with the use of Medidata’s Rave EDC, which is a secure electronic data capture system that handles patient and lab data.

Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

“Medidata’s data and interface capabilities will enhance our ability to seamlessly integrate diverse populations into the clinical trial process,” Mark Morais, Fortrea’s chief operating officer and president of clinical services, said.

Earlier this year, Labcorp spun off its CRO business and rebranded it as Fortrea. The standalone company is now publicly traded with more than 19,000 employees and drug and medical device development services such as clinical trial management and commercialization solutions. The CRO division brought in $3 billion in revenue in 2022, accounting for between 15% to 20% of Labcorp’s central lab business.