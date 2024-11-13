Medable adds generative AI to clinical trial platform to speed up creation of outcome assessments

Medable is bringing generative AI into its clinical trial platform in hopes that the tech will reduce the burden of repetitive tasks on trial sponsors, the company announced in a Nov. 12 release.

Incorporated into the firm’s Medable Studio, which was launched several months ago, Medable AI can convert existing outcomes assessments into fully digital eCOAs in seconds, Medable said in the release. And, with a ChatGPT-like feature, users can also generate, edit and scale assessments.

Related Medable launches its clinical trial software solutions into the Google Cloud Marketplace

Creating multiple outcomes assessments for a study can normally take days, Medable said, but the company said early metrics show that with Medable AI assessments can be completed in 30 minutes.

“We are proud to showcase our AI capabilities within the Medable platform and, through Studio, eliminate one of the biggest hurdles to broad adoption of digital and decentralized clinical trials,” Medable Chief Technology Officer Tim Smith said in the release. “Studio is just the start of an aggressive roadmap rolling out in 2025 as we continue to transform the way clinical research is conducted.”

Medable made another AI move recently by entering into a collaboration with Google Cloud. Through that partnership, Google Cloud’s infrastructure and AI features will be integrated into Medable Studio, and Medable’s products will be made available on Google Cloud Marketplace.