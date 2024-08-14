Medable launches Medable Studio, an all-in-one software solution

Designing a clinical trial is hard work. Silicon Valley tech company Medable is hoping to make it easier with their newly launched Medable Studio, an all-in-one platform for configuring, translating, validating and launching Medable’s software solution into clinical trials.

Medable's software, eCOA Plus, is a unified data collection platform that includes electronic consent and telehealth functions.

“This is just the start to transforming how evidence is generated,” Medable CEO Michelle Longmire said in an Aug. 14 release. “Medable Studio is where trial teams go to create. It allows for greater scalability, efficiency gains and better, protocol-fit science."

According to the release, Medable Studio includes functions like a point-and-click builder to quickly create assessments, instruments and diaries, a visual schedule of assessments builder, a translation workbench and a content library for easy document storage. Customers choose between self-service, full-service or a combination of options, the release says.

Medable has been working to employ its technology in decentralized trials, which the company says has provided customers with 200% faster enrollment and 50% cost reductions. In late 2023, Medable partnered with health data provider Pluto Health to simplify and speed up the patient recruitment and retention process.