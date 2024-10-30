Medable launches its clinical trial software solutions into the Google Cloud Marketplace

Medable is taking its digital clinical trial platform to new heights: the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Through the collaboration, Google Cloud’s infrastructure and AI features will be integrated into Medable’s clinical trial platform, including the newly launched Medable Studio, the company announced in an Oct. 30 release.

Google Cloud Marketplace is a digital hub of third-party software solutions customers can purchase, similar to an app store.

“The collaboration will enable scaled and seamless adoption of Medable solutions by Google Cloud users, providing life sciences companies with platform capabilities proven to improve patient access to trials and accelerate critical development efforts, globally,” Medable co-founder and CEO Michelle Longmire, M.D., said in the release.

The team-up will enable clinical trial sponsors to use AI and advanced cloud technologies to speed up trial design, execution and data management, Medable said in the release. Google Cloud customers will also have easy access to new Medable products, the company added.

Medable’s software-as-a-service platform has been used in more than 300 decentralized and hybrid clinical trials in 60 countries, according to the company.

Medable Studio launched in August and is designed to be an all-in-one platform for configuring, translating, validating and launching Medable’s software solution into clinical trials.