IQVIA furthers real-world data push through collaboration with HealthCore for clinical research

IQVIA adds to its real-world data capabilities by partnering with HealthCore to improve clinical research, while other life sciences companies are also joining the push for such data.

Clinical research services provider IQVIA will use de-identified claims and clinical data from HealthCore to help enhance research innovation, the companies said Wednesday.

Real-world evidence studies include data from electronic medical records, pharmacy and medical claims, labs and genomics records and patient-reported outcomes. Merck inked a collaboration with McKesson last month, and Datavant did the same with Real Chemistry.

“Real-world evidence is playing an increasingly important role in healthcare decision making," noted Rob Kotchie, IQVIA's president of real-world solutions, in the statement. "IQVIA is committed to enhancing evidence generation with the goal of advancing patient health and clinical outcomes."

With access to HealthCore's dataset, IQVIA will be able to link data sources and have a "more complete view into the patient healthcare experience," the company said. More data means the ability to answer patient research questions relating to clinical safety and comparative effectiveness, IQVIA added.

Real-world data is used in studies like single-arm trials as the comparator arm and are also used in pragmatic trials and enriched studies, which combine secondary and primary data.