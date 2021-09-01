IQVIA enlists AI to help human agents respond to inquiries from patients and healthcare professionals

Sometimes, it's not a real human on the other end of the line. Like everything else these days, IQVIA is expanding its virtual work by leveraging artificial-intelligence-powered agents.

After doubling down on digital with decentralized, or siteless, clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic, the contract research service provider has added AI to its contact center team to help human agents respond to inquiries. IQVIA unveiled the tool Wednesday.

RELATED: IQVIA doubles down on digital, with 150,000 subjects across 60 trials using its siteless approach

IQVIA's medical information contact center team responds to inquiries from consumers, patients and healthcare professionals in 50 languages across more than 170 countries 24/7, and it needs some help.

In step AI-powered virtual agents, which will aid humans in triaging and answering questions about new products and related therapies. The team also monitors product quality and safety by capturing information on adverse events and other product complaints. That information is passed along to the appropriate compliance people.

RELATED: Quest Diagnostics trades remaining stake in Q2 Solutions to IQVIA for $760M

IQVIA already has a behemoth human operation, at 72,000 employees worldwide, but AI will be key to meeting surges in demand for its 24/7 contact center, the company said. The Durham, North Carolina-based service provider also thinks enlisting the help of machines will aid its life sciences customers as "companies seek to balance the delivery of unbiased information," said Annette Williams, vice president of IQVIA's life cycle safety, in a statement.

By alleviating the burden on humans, IQVIA thinks the AI agents can improve the patient experience and boost brand loyalty.