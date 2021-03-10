IQVIA doubles down on digital, with 150,000 subjects across 60 trials using its siteless approach

This week, we found out IQVIA has been running Johnson & Johnson’s late-stage COVID-19 vaccine test virtually, and, now, the major CRO has outlined just how much it now relies on a decentralized approach.

IQVIA, born from a megamerger between IMS Health and Quintiles, says it now has more than 60 trials spanning over 40 countries that use its so-called decentralized or siteless trial program.

Many of these trials, launched in 2020 in the midst of a global pandemic, came as a response to the series of lockdowns and the major impact this had on studies across the globe.

It also shows in these times of uncertainty a way forward for trials that's likely here to stay, as IQVIA joins other CROs such as LabCorp’s Covance unit in focusing more and more on a virtual approach.

IQVIA said its new milestone “reflects the growing need for flexibility in clinical research and the proliferation of technology-enabled options that enable decentralized trials.”

Its offering in this regard includes telehealth technologies, virtual site management and home health nursing.

“Patient-centricity is at the core of decentralized and hybrid trial design. We used to bring the patient to the trial, but now we bring the trial to the patient,” said Costa Panagos, president of R&D operations at IQVIA.

“The idea is to design trials that fit into patients’ lives in a way that is seamless with their day-to-day activities and to capture important trial information, while reducing the burden on patients and investigators alike. It also means we adapt the way we support investigative sites globally with our study concierge service and other white glove solutions.”