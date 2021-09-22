HealthVerity partners with J&J's Janssen to provide real-world data for clinical trial, R&D work

Investors poured $100 million of confidence into HealthVerity's real-world data platform in June, and, now, the tech company is linking arms with Johnson & Johnson's pharma unit Janssen to deploy those data for use in clinical trials and R&D work.

The Philadelphia-based company will give Janssen access to its database of real-world data on 330 million U.S. patients, HealthVerity said Wednesday. The need for real-world data has increased "dramatically" as a result of the pandemic, CEO Andrew Kress said in a statement.

RELATED: HealthVerity locks down $100M to grow real-world data management platform

HealthVerity has a data set of medical and pharmacy claims, electronic health records, labs and consumer data. The platform, launched in May, is used to help aid randomized control trials, manage external control arms, improve site selection and increase diversity and inclusion in clinical trials, the company said.

Gilead Sciences used the platform to conduct real-world data analyses on patients who received its COVID-19 treatment Veklury, or remdesivir, in June. HealthVerity has also worked with the Department of Health and Human Services on privacy efforts related to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and it worked with the FDA and the National Institutes of Health on studies of the pandemic.

HealthVerity and Janssen are the latest in a line of partnerships and product releases focused on real-world data, which has become a fixture in clinical research.

RELATED: IQVIA furthers real-world data push through collaboration with HealthCore for clinical research

U.K. artificial intelligence company Sensyne Health released a real-world data analytics tool for healthcare and life sciences companies earlier this month. Clinical research services provider IQVIA is partnering with HealthCore on such data for research.