Fresh off September buy, Syneos inks another deal for AI firm RxDataScience

Contract research organization Syneos Health will take over RxDataScience, a healthcare data analytics company, in its second acquisition in as many months.

Syneos inked a deal to buy clinical trial recruitment and retention tech company StudyKIK last month. Terms of both deals were kept under the hood.

Morrisville, North Carolina-based Syneos will acquire the data management and artificial intelligence company to boost performance throughout the drug development process, the CRO said Wednesday.

RxDataScience's capabilities include scientific computing for research and development, decentralized trials, real-world evidence, market research and predictive analytics.

"Combining our end-to-end services and deep behavioral and therapeutic expertise with their AI and data-science capabilities will generate customer strategies to accelerate product development and time to market," said Alistair Macdonald, CEO of Syneos, in a statement.

The acquisition comes after the dual CRO and contract commercial organization has been teaming up with industry players this year on decentralized clinical trials. Partners include Medable, Science 37 and others.