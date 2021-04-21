Newly minted Medable teams up with CRO Syneos Health for siteless trials push

Medable wasn’t done after getting off a $78 million funding round this week as it penned a new pact with major CRO Syneos for its decentralized trial approach.

The new deal, financials of which were not shared, will see Medable drive decentralized capabilities to the CRO, with the aim of “increasing clinical trial diversity, while improving patient access and experiences to transform biopharmaceutical product development,” according to a statement from the pair.

Specifically, Syneos nabs access to Medable’s digital platform that can help the CRO, formed from the merger of INC Research and inVentiv three years back, boost its siteless study platform, allowing elements such as telemedicine and connected devices to help subjects be trialed for new meds and tech from home.

“The demand for decentralized clinical trials has steadily increased as sponsors search for innovative and meaningful ways to drive efficiency, reduce cost and alleviate patient burden,” said Maria Fotiu, executive vice president for decentralized solutions at Syneos.

“Our collaboration with Medable will identify opportunities to capture data, real time, to better deliver customized, decentralized solutions. When combined with our Illingworth Research Group mobile research nursing capabilities, we believe we’ll be able to engage more diverse populations and increase access for patients who previously couldn’t participate in clinical trials.”

This comes in the same week Medable raised $78 million in its third funding round, less than six months after grabbing $91 million off the back of the pandemic’s effect on physical trial sites and the need for virtual alternatives.

“We’re excited to work with Syneos Health to accelerate the shift to patient-centric research,” added Alison Holland, executive general manager of digital and decentralized solutions for Medable. “The decentralized model requires industry leaders working closely together across an ecosystem to adopt new tools for decentralized and hybrid studies. Combining Syneos Health’s deep experience with our leading digital platform is a win-win-win for patients, sites and sponsors.”