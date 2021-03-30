Syneos Health becomes Science 37's latest partner, tapping into its virtual trial platform

Syneos Health has signed up with siteless trial specialist Science 37 to boost its decentralized clinical trial offerings.

The deal, financials of which were not made public, will see the companies team up and give sponsors a “unified, seamless technology platform to streamline workflow orchestration, real-world evidence generation, and data harmonization,” according to a statement.

This follows similar deals for Science 37 with the likes of Signant Health, PPD, ERT and others, which are scrambling for the Californian firm in a surge in virtual trial hype amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions it has brought to the trial space.

This also comes after the trial specialist bagged $40 million last summer from the likes of Novartis, Amgen, Sanofi, PPD and Google’s VC arm GV. Science 37 runs a network of telemedicine investigators, in-home nurses and clinical research coordinators who are connected by its tech platform to arrange virtual, or “decentralized,” clinical trials.

“Increasing clinical trial access and diversity is a scientific, business and ethical imperative as we continually look for ways to improve patient outcomes and eliminate healthcare disparities,” said Alistair Macdonald, CEO of Syneos Health.

“Our powerful partnership with Science 37 adds their industry-leading platform to our Decentralized Solutions and, when combined with the mobile research nursing capabilities delivered through our Illingworth Research team, we’re able to open new pathways toward the long-sought goal of placing patients at the center of clinical research.”